Notable Friday Option Activity: PTON, SPCE, MRTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total of 54,194 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,600 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 71,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,600 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) saw options trading volume of 3,019 contracts, representing approximately 301,900 underlying shares or approximately 69% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

