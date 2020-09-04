Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: PRPL, SPGI, HST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Purple Innovation Inc (Symbol: PRPL), where a total of 8,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 872,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of PRPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,000 underlying shares of PRPL. Below is a chart showing PRPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) saw options trading volume of 4,267 contracts, representing approximately 426,700 underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of SPGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,600 underlying shares of SPGI. Below is a chart showing SPGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) saw options trading volume of 44,080 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of HST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 14,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HST. Below is a chart showing HST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

