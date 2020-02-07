Notable Friday Option Activity: PRO, AVT, EXPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pros Holdings Inc (Symbol: PRO), where a total volume of 1,582 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 158,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74% of PRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PRO. Below is a chart showing PRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Avnet Inc (Symbol: AVT) saw options trading volume of 6,373 contracts, representing approximately 637,300 underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of AVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,600 underlying shares of AVT. Below is a chart showing AVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 12,975 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PRO options, AVT options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

