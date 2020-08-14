Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: PRGO, CACC, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), where a total of 5,263 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 526,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 956,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,000 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) options are showing a volume of 664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 66,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 95 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,500 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 206,498 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 32,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

