Notable Friday Option Activity: PLUG, AMBA, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total volume of 106,841 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,300 underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 584,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,600 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) options are showing a volume of 4,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,400 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLUG options, AMBA options, or BLNK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
