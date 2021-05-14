Notable Friday Option Activity: PLT, BIIB, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plantronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLT), where a total volume of 4,190 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 419,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94% of PLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of PLT. Below is a chart showing PLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 8,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 249,700 contracts, representing approximately 25.0 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 19,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

