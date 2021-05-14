Markets
PLT

Notable Friday Option Activity: PLT, BIIB, MSFT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plantronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLT), where a total volume of 4,190 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 419,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94% of PLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of PLT. Below is a chart showing PLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 8,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 249,700 contracts, representing approximately 25.0 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 19,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLT options, BIIB options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLT BIIB MSFT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular