Notable Friday Option Activity: PIPR, SAVE, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR), where a total volume of 484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of PIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 104,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,300 underlying shares of PIPR. Below is a chart showing PIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) saw options trading volume of 15,459 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

