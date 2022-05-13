Notable Friday Option Activity: PFSI, CROX, KWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total of 5,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 546,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.8% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 721,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,100 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 13,204 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,800 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) saw options trading volume of 604 contracts, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of KWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 87,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of KWR. Below is a chart showing KWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, CROX options, or KWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
