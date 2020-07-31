Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: PFPT, PHM, CACC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Proofpoint Inc (Symbol: PFPT), where a total volume of 3,132 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 313,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of PFPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 656,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of PFPT. Below is a chart showing PFPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) options are showing a volume of 17,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 15,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) options are showing a volume of 525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 99 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,900 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

