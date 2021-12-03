Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: PFE, ATOS, APPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 256,433 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 48.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 20,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ATOS) saw options trading volume of 17,367 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of ATOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1.50 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 4,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,700 underlying shares of ATOS. Below is a chart showing ATOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 15,260 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,600 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

