Notable Friday Option Activity: PENN, MU, ONEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total volume of 43,104 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 162,875 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 92.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,700 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And 1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM) saw options trading volume of 13,462 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

