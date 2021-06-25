Notable Friday Option Activity: PENN, ABBV, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN), where a total of 21,776 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 1,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 39,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 02, 2021, with 6,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 662,200 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 231,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 14,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PENN options, ABBV options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.