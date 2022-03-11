Notable Friday Option Activity: PCRX, JPM, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pacira BioSciences Inc (Symbol: PCRX), where a total volume of 3,034 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 303,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.3% of PCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of PCRX. Below is a chart showing PCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 97,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 3,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 9,348 contracts, representing approximately 934,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

