Notable Friday Option Activity: PAR, TSLA, SGEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR), where a total volume of 24,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1095.7% of PAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,200 underlying shares of PAR. Below is a chart showing PAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 394.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 63,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
And Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) saw options trading volume of 24,607 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 219.2% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,400 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PAR options, TSLA options, or SGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
