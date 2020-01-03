Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: PANW, UVV, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 6,717 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 671,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) saw options trading volume of 1,032 contracts, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares or approximately 75.2% of UVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of UVV. Below is a chart showing UVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 20,581 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 03, 2020, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular