Notable Friday Option Activity: PANW, CHPT, YELP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total of 11,013 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.1% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 74,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16.50 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 15,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 5,406 contracts, representing approximately 540,600 underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

