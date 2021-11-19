Notable Friday Option Activity: PACB, ASO, CALM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB), where a total volume of 30,708 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.9% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,400 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 33,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.6% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 8,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 2,536 contracts, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares or approximately 154.8% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

