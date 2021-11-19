Markets
PACB

Notable Friday Option Activity: PACB, ASO, CALM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB), where a total volume of 30,708 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.9% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 7,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,400 underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) options are showing a volume of 33,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.6% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 8,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,700 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) saw options trading volume of 2,536 contracts, representing approximately 253,600 underlying shares or approximately 154.8% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PACB options, ASO options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PACB ASO CALM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular