Notable Friday Option Activity: OXY, ILMN, C

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 73,956 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 7,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,800 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 3,119 contracts, representing approximately 311,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 697,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 84,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 4,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,500 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

