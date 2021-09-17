Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: OTIS, VIAC, TTWO

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), where a total of 10,083 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of OTIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,200 underlying shares of OTIS. Below is a chart showing OTIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 48,599 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,900 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 5,225 contracts, representing approximately 522,500 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OTIS options, VIAC options, or TTWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

