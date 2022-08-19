Notable Friday Option Activity: OSIS, BLKB, IART

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OSI Systems, Inc. (Symbol: OSIS), where a total volume of 584 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 58,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of OSIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of OSIS. Below is a chart showing OSIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB) saw options trading volume of 1,739 contracts, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of BLKB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,600 underlying shares of BLKB. Below is a chart showing BLKB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) options are showing a volume of 3,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSIS options, BLKB options, or IART options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

