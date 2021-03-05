Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, ISRG, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 102,829 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 12,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 3,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 349,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 5,148 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 05, 2021, with 2,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

