Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, CVS, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 22,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 17,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 4,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,800 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 7,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 765,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
