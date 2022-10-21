Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, COST, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 86,930 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 13,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 23,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 771,737 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 77.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 92.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 65,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, COST options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

