Notable Friday Option Activity: ORCL, ANET, XRX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 45,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 3,363 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 10,097 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,500 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

