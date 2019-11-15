Notable Friday Option Activity: ONB, EAF, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), where a total volume of 4,011 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 401,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of ONB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ONB. Below is a chart showing ONB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF) options are showing a volume of 7,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 740,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of EAF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,000 underlying shares of EAF. Below is a chart showing EAF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 12,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONB options, EAF options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.