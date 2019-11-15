Markets
ONB

Notable Friday Option Activity: ONB, EAF, AXP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), where a total volume of 4,011 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 401,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of ONB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ONB. Below is a chart showing ONB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

GrafTech International Ltd (Symbol: EAF) options are showing a volume of 7,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 740,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of EAF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,000 underlying shares of EAF. Below is a chart showing EAF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 12,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ONB options, EAF options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONB EAF AXP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular