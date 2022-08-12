Notable Friday Option Activity: ON, ABNB, CDR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON), where a total of 47,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 41,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cedar Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: CDR) saw options trading volume of 2,421 contracts, representing approximately 242,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of CDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of CDR. Below is a chart showing CDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
