Notable Friday Option Activity: OLN, VRTX, STGW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), where a total of 6,950 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 695,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of OLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 29, 2021, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of OLN. Below is a chart showing OLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 8,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 845,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Stagwell Inc (Symbol: STGW) saw options trading volume of 1,411 contracts, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of STGW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,800 underlying shares of STGW. Below is a chart showing STGW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

