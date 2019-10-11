Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: OLED, PLNT, CDNS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 4,080 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 408,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.2% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 635,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 6,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 675,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 9,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 969,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 6,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,100 underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

