Notable Friday Option Activity: OLED, NLS, BC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 3,586 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 358,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.6% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Nautilus Inc (Symbol: NLS) saw options trading volume of 7,737 contracts, representing approximately 773,700 underlying shares or approximately 98.5% of NLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,200 underlying shares of NLS. Below is a chart showing NLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Brunswick Corp. (Symbol: BC) saw options trading volume of 5,741 contracts, representing approximately 574,100 underlying shares or approximately 96.2% of BC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 596,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of BC. Below is a chart showing BC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

