Notable Friday Option Activity: OKTA, MP, SUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 8,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 11,989 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,700 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) saw options trading volume of 3,112 contracts, representing approximately 311,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 726,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
