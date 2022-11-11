Markets
OKTA

Notable Friday Option Activity: OKTA, GM, TPX

November 11, 2022 — 04:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 19,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 75,116 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 9,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) saw options trading volume of 12,235 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

