Notable Friday Option Activity: OKTA, GM, TPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 19,788 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 75,116 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 9,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,900 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) saw options trading volume of 12,235 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of TPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,300 underlying shares of TPX. Below is a chart showing TPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, GM options, or TPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Air Products and Chemicals
AEM Stock Predictions
NOC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.