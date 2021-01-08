Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: OEC, FDS, HUN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), where a total of 1,897 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 189,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of OEC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 321,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of OEC. Below is a chart showing OEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) saw options trading volume of 1,273 contracts, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 7,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 782,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

