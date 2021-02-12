Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, NFLX, ILMN

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 163,207 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 232% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 32,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 71,787 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 104.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 11,150 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.4% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,400 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

