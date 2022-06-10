Markets
NVDA

Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, ILMN, ALGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 353,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 60.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 32,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 6,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 5,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, ILMN options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA ILMN ALGN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular