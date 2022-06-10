Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, ILMN, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 353,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 60.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 32,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 6,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,100 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 5,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 537,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:
