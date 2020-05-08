Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, FIZZ, AAXN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 132,853 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 9,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,900 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) saw options trading volume of 2,488 contracts, representing approximately 248,800 underlying shares or approximately 106.5% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 233,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,900 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AAXN) options are showing a volume of 6,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 665,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104% of AAXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of AAXN. Below is a chart showing AAXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

