Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, CMG, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 277,858 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 27.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 255.5% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 20,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 10,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 241.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $915 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $915 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 11,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 239.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1755 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1755 strike highlighted in orange:

