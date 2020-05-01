Notable Friday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 70,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 5,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,900 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 195,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 01, 2020, with 13,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 47,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 10,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

