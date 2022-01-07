Notable Friday Option Activity: NVCR, SQ, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 4,960 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 496,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 606,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 77,756 contracts, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares or approximately 81.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 7,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,800 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 86,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 15,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

