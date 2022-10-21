Notable Friday Option Activity: NVCR, PSN, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 2,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 446,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) saw options trading volume of 1,517 contracts, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of PSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of PSN. Below is a chart showing PSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 11,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, PSN options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.