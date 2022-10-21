Notable Friday Option Activity: NVCR, PSN, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 2,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 240,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 446,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Parsons Corp (Symbol: PSN) saw options trading volume of 1,517 contracts, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of PSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,635 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of PSN. Below is a chart showing PSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 11,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVCR options, PSN options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

