Notable Friday Option Activity: NVCR, JAZZ, IFF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR), where a total of 7,611 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 761,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,300 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) saw options trading volume of 3,122 contracts, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of JAZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 509,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of JAZZ. Below is a chart showing JAZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 8,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,500 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

