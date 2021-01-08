Notable Friday Option Activity: NVAX, OLED, MIC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 31,737 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.6% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 271,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $262.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $262.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (Symbol: MIC) options are showing a volume of 8,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 885,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of MIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,900 underlying shares of MIC. Below is a chart showing MIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

