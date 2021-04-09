Notable Friday Option Activity: NVAX, MS, CTAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 13,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 46,827 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) options are showing a volume of 1,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,200 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

