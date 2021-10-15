Notable Friday Option Activity: NVAX, JNJ, EVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total volume of 29,510 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 41,079 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 6,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH) options are showing a volume of 9,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 904,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of EVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,200 underlying shares of EVH. Below is a chart showing EVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

