Markets
NVAX

Notable Friday Option Activity: NVAX, JNJ, EVH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total volume of 29,510 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 41,079 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 6,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH) options are showing a volume of 9,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 904,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of EVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 4,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,200 underlying shares of EVH. Below is a chart showing EVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, JNJ options, or EVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX JNJ EVH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular