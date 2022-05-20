Notable Friday Option Activity: NVAX, GLW, JWN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 28,759 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 28,805 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 23,010 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,800 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

