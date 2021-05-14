Notable Friday Option Activity: NVAX, ADNT, OKTA

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total of 21,430 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Adient plc (Symbol: ADNT) saw options trading volume of 3,964 contracts, representing approximately 396,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of ADNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ADNT. Below is a chart showing ADNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 7,723 contracts, representing approximately 772,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,500 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

