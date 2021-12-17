Notable Friday Option Activity: NUVA, MS, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuvasive Inc (Symbol: NUVA), where a total of 3,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 352,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of NUVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 616,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,000 underlying shares of NUVA. Below is a chart showing NUVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 57,090 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,700 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NUVA options, MS options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.