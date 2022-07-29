Notable Friday Option Activity: NUE, SEAS, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 12,182 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 5,506 contracts, representing approximately 550,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 10,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,600 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
