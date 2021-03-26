Notable Friday Option Activity: NTNX, TWTR, VG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total volume of 11,594 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 551,500 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 91,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring April 01, 2021, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vonage Holdings Corp (Symbol: VG) options are showing a volume of 15,537 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of VG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 8,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,600 underlying shares of VG. Below is a chart showing VG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

