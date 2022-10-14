Notable Friday Option Activity: NTNX, MHO, ABUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total of 17,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO) options are showing a volume of 2,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of MHO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MHO. Below is a chart showing MHO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arbutus Biopharma Corp (Symbol: ABUS) options are showing a volume of 5,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of ABUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of ABUS. Below is a chart showing ABUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

