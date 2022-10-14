Notable Friday Option Activity: NTNX, MHO, ABUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total of 17,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.6% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,100 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
M/I Homes Inc (Symbol: MHO) options are showing a volume of 2,040 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.4% of MHO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MHO. Below is a chart showing MHO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbutus Biopharma Corp (Symbol: ABUS) options are showing a volume of 5,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of ABUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of ABUS. Below is a chart showing ABUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NTNX options, MHO options, or ABUS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.