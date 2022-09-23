Notable Friday Option Activity: NRG, NAVI, CANO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total volume of 24,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.6% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI) options are showing a volume of 24,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.6% of NAVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NAVI. Below is a chart showing NAVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cano Health Inc (Symbol: CANO) saw options trading volume of 41,062 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 98.6% of CANO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 6,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,900 underlying shares of CANO. Below is a chart showing CANO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NRG options, NAVI options, or CANO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
